Mercedes F1 Driver George Russell Makes Startling Contract Admission - 'I Don't Need a Long-term Deal...'

One of the biggest Formula 1 contract sagas in 2025 has unsurprisingly been around four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen - and that has actually put a spanner in the works as far as a new deal is concerned for Mercedes driver George Russell.

The British driver has been one of the more consistent performers this season, but finds himself out of contract with the side come the end of the 2025 season.

However, Russell is relaxed about the prospect of getting the ink dry on a new deal - and even made a startling revelation that he isn't necessarily eyeing a long-term deal either.

Russell Reveals Mercedes F1 Deal Preference

The 26-year-old said his pereference is to remain with Mercedes but the main goal, as always, is to have a car that can win world championships.

"The priority for me is having a World Championship-winning car, and I want that to be with Mercedes. That is the number one priority. I think drivers who are chasing long-term deals feel they need that security," Russell told Autosport.

The handing out of multi-year deals in F1 has become increasingly common in recent seasons, with both drivers and teams wanting to have long-term continuity, but that is not something Russell craves as of now.

Performance Over Long-term Security

Instead, Russell said that how a driver performns should be the main factor in any contract negotiations - but also added that it needs to be a two-way street, with drivers free to move teams if they are not delivering in terms of making a decent car.

"I've never had a long-term deal, and I don’t need a long-term deal, because it should always be about performance. And if I’m not performing, the team shouldn’t be tied in with me. That’s as simple as that. It should work both ways."

Whether long-term or not, the fact that Verstappen's future for at least the next season is with Red Bull Racing means that Mercedes can now negotiate with Russell on a new deal.