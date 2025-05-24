Formula One: Lando Norris Takes Pole Position In Monaco As Local Hero Charles Leclerc Splits McLaren's To Take P2

The circus of Formula One has now arrived in Monaco as it is one of the most iconic race weekends in the F1 calendar. The Monaco Grand Prix is one of the oldest races in Formula One and has several iconic sights along the circuit. The qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix took place on 24th May 2025. As the qualifying session ended, it would seem Ferrari have fixed some of their problems as Charles Leclerc qualified second and his teammate and 7-time champion Lewis Hamilton qualified fourth for the iconic race.

Lando Norris And Oscar Piastri Split By Charles Leclerc

The McLaren's continued to dominate the Formula One grid once again as Lando Norris took pole position in Monaco. Lando Norris's teammate Oscar Piastri finished in third as the two McLaren's were split by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who is from Monaco.

7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton also improved his fortunes as he qualified fourth for the race on Sunday. The qualifying session plays an extremely important role in Monaco as it becomes virtually impossible to overtake on the Monaco street circuits due to the narrow track.

Charles Leclerc Makes The Best Of What He Could In Monaco Qualifying Lap

Charles Leclerc after the qualifying session opened up on his laps as he missed out on a possible pole position in his home race.

"There is always something more to be done, but this was the best we could do. The first lap was a shame as it gives you the confidence in the second lap, but I had traffic. It is what it is, very frustrated. We know we don't have the car to go for wins but starting second here... We know it will be hard to go for first place. I like city tracks, I like to go all in and take risks. I'm proud - at the end of the day, it's not too bad," said Charles Leclerc after the qualifying session.

Defending champion Max Verstappen could only manage a P5 as he will be starting behind Lewis Hamilton in the race.