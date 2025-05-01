Formula One President Stefano Domenicali Confirms Mexican Grand Prix Will Stay Within The Sport Till 2028 Season

Formula One is one of the biggest sports in the world as twenty drivers try to win the Formula One world championship with their respective teams. In the 2025 season which recently kicked off, McLaren have been showing their dominance over the other teams with their drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri being much faster than the other teams. Oscar Piastri currently leads the F1 World Championship as the teams will be heading to Miami, USA for the Miami Grand Prix. Now ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix, F1 have confirmed that the iconic Mexican Grand Prix will stay on the calendar till 2028.

Mexican Grand Prix To Stay In Calendar Till 2028

Ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, Formula One president Stefano Domenicali confirmed that the Mexican Grand Prix will stay on the Formula One calendar till the 2028 season of the sport. This means that the race has been extended for three more years.

“We are very excited to announce that the Mexico City Grand Prix will continue to be part of our calendar through the 2028 season. Formula 1 is energy, passion and emotion, and every year the unique atmosphere created by our fans in Mexico City is one of the most incredible and energetic experiences of our championship," said Stefano Domenicali in his statement confirming the extension of the race till 2028.

Lewis Hamilton's Struggles Continue In Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has struggled to adapt to the change in team after he left Mercedes and joined Ferrari from the 2025 season onwards. Lewis Hamilton has failed to have any massive impact with Ferrari so far and is currently being beaten by his teammate Charles Leclerc.