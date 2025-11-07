Franco Colapinto Given Lifeline After Retaining His Seat At Alpine F1 For 2026 Despite Scoreless Campaign

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly of France and Franco Colapinto of Argentina greet spectators during drivers parade before the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez race track | Image: AP

Franco Colapinto, the Argentine motorsport racing driver for the BWT Alpine Formula One Team, has successfully retained his seat with the team for the 2026 season.

Alpine F1 has confirmed its driver line-up for the upcoming 2026 season, with Colapinto retaining his spot in the team despite having yet to score a point in the ongoing season.

22-year-old Franco Colapinto was brought in as a replacement for Jack Doohan. He was promoted to the F1 race seat following Doohan's subpar performance, and the team pivoted to the Argentine after just six races.

Colapinto joined Alpine F1 as a reserve driver on a multi-year contract and will remain an essential part of the team in the new regulations era in 2026.

The BWT Alpine Formula One Team announced their driver line-up for the 2026 season before the Sao Paulo GP.

“Super happy to continue with Pierre, with the team. I'm really looking forward to next year. I think it's great times coming for us. We are working really hard on the car for next year, and, yeah, it's looking very good.

"So very positive, very motivated, and super happy to continue with Pierre alongside the team. He's been a great help this year, and I can wait for 26. Let's hope for a good year, and let's go. Vamos,” Franco Colapinto said in a video alongside Pierre Gasly in Alpine’s social media on Friday.

Franco Colapinto will team up with Pierre Gasly, who has been locked in until at least the end of 2028 by the Alpine F1 team.

Alpine F1 Team Positive Over Franco Colapinto's Performance

Franco Colapinto encountered a tough start, and Flavio Briatore, the team's executive assistant, was disappointed with the Argentine's performance.

But the 22-year-old has amped up his game in the previous Grand Prix and has been very competitive with his teammate, Pierre Gasly. Alpine has one of the grid's slowest cars, but his performance has particularly stood out, making him a clear favourite to start for the side in 2026.

“Franco has shown promise and potential with gradual improvement across the season and has also developed a positive relationship with the team and engineers,” the Alpine Team said, as quoted by F1.