  'Very Difficult For Him': Fred Vasseur Calls Out Lewis Hamilton For His Inconsistency After Another Poor Outing With Ferrari

Updated April 24th 2025, 18:08 IST

'Very Difficult For Him': Fred Vasseur Calls Out Lewis Hamilton For His Inconsistency After Another Poor Outing With Ferrari

Ferrari are struggling in the Constructors Championship and are looking to improve their form following the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Fred Vasseur and Lewis Hamilton
Fred Vasseur and Lewis Hamilton | Image: Instagram (@scuderiaferrari)

Lewis Hamilton's time with Ferrari has not been going the way the 7-time World Champion would have wanted as his struggles do not seem to be ending. Lewis Hamilton since joining Ferrari at the start of the season has struggled with his new team. The only memorable thing that Lewis Hamilton has done since joining Ferrari has been the feature race win in China. As Lewis Hamilton had another disappointing end to the race in Saudi Arabia, Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur called out Hamilton to improve his consistency. 

Fred Vasseur Calls Out Lewis Hamilton For His Inconsistency 

Fred Vasseur after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix revealed that he had with a chat with Lewis Hamilton and asked for more consistency from his drivers. According to Vasseur, it was difficult for Lewis Hamilton and that Ferrari need to start being more consistent so that they can start getting better positions during the races. 

“I’ve had a very quick discussion with Lewis, it was very difficult for him. It was a bit inconsistent, even in the race because he had a good stint, a good first part of the second stint.

"But we have to be more consistent from Friday morning, to the laps in quali to start in a better position, because the potential is there for sure. It is the consistency for us," said Fred Vasseur as he called for consistency from the Ferrari drivers. 

Ferrari Falling Behind It's Competitors In Championship Standings 

Ferrari's performance has not been up to the mark during the 2025 standings due to which they are falling back in the Championship Standings as compared to their competitors which includes the likes of McLaren and Red Bull. Ferrari are currently fourth in the Constructors Championship standings and are 110 points behind top placed McLaren who currently sit on 188 points. 

