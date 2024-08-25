Published 11:40 IST, August 25th 2024
Harrison Burton wins a wild NASCAR Cup race at Daytona for a playoff berth no one saw coming
Harrison Burton won a wild Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night, holding off Kyle Busch in overtime for his first career victory and a spot in NASCAR's playoffs.
Harrison Burton | Image: AP
