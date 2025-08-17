How Lewis Hamilton Has Supported Mercedes Successor Kimi Antonelli in Rookie Formula 1 Season Despite Ferrari Move

When it was announced that Lewis Hamilton would end his stint with the Mercedes F1 team and would join Ferrari in the 2025 Formula 1 season, the main question on everyone's mind is who exactly would replace him. That man - or boy - turned out to be Kimi Antonelli, the Mercedes junior who was highly rated by the team.

However, a rookie season in a front-running team meant tempered expectations were always there - and it has been an up-and-down season for the young Italian.

But the one person who has backed him a lot is the driver he replaced - Hamilton, even when he has been a Ferrari driver.

'Hamilton's Support Appreciated by Kimi'

Mercedes representative and communications director Bradley Lord has opened up about the level of support Antontelli has received from Hamilton.

“Kimi was around the team at the end of last season, and Lewis offered his advice, his support and encouragement in that time, notwithstanding the fact that it was, at points, a pretty difficult end to the season for him,” he told the media.

"He's a fantastic ally for the young drivers in the sport. He has a great understanding, and probably no one has a better understanding of what it means to come in with very high expectations to a top team in a rookie season, as he did in 2007.

“His support his hugely appreciated by Kimi, and the other young drivers who receive it as well."

Will Kimi Have Better Second Season?

But it is fair to say that Antonelli has looked clearly second best to teammate George Russell throughout the 2025 F1 season.

The 18-year-old may be a world champion in the waiting but he has only shown glimpses of that potential thus far, the high point being his podium finish in Canada where Russell won the race.

That being said, the Mercedes has been tricky beast to manage and Russell has 6 seasons worth of experience over Antonelli, making it easier for him to extract prime performance.