Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Warnings Coming True? Former F1 Driver Says Team Have Realised 'Unpredictable' Car Needs Work

The 2025 Formula 1 season was supposed to be one of optimism for the Ferrari F1 team, as they signed seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to partner Charles Leclerc. However, the move has not quite worked out so far - largely due to the fact that the SF-25 car has not been up to scratch.

Hamilton registered a sprint race win in China, but is still awaiting a maiden podium finish with Ferrari and has largely struggled in the recent races.

He has also criticised the car on occasion, something that has largely fallen on deaf ears - but there appears to be a change in that regard.

Montoya Criticises Ferrari's F1 Car

Former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya believes the team is now realising that Hamilton's assertions of the car being tough to drive are true, and they are understanding the foundation they have built on under team principal Fred Vasseur is not good.

"I really think it’s not a question of age, it’s a question of Hamilton spending many years driving a certain type of car and a certain type of feeling. And the Ferrari was completely different, and the Ferrari is not an easy car to drive. And I think Ferrari is realising that what they have, their foundation, is not good," Montoya told AS Colombia.

"It’s an unpredictable car, a complicated car and they have to step back a bit from what they’re doing because what they’re doing isn’t going to work for them."

Given the season has only 8 races left and 2026 brings with it a regulation reset, it seems unlikely any major changes will be made in the short-term.

How Have They Fared So Far This Season?

This makes the 2025 season something of a write-off, even though they are currently in competition for second in the world constructor's championship with Mercedes and to a lesser extent Red Bull.

Beyond that, they have mostly competed for podium finishes - Leclerc's third-place finishes at Saudi Arabia, Austria and Belgium as well as second-place finishes in Monaco and Spain being their major highlights of the season, along with Hamilton's sprint race win.