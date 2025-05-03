'That Is Not Acceptable': Jack Doohan Left Fuming After Mess Up From Alpine Leaves Him Out Of Sprint Qualifying In Miami

The Miami Grand Prix weekend is underway in full swing as Formula One returned after a break following the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Ahead of the main race, Miami Grand Prix weekend will have a sprint race and qualifying. During the qualifying session of the Miami Sprint Race, Alpine driver Jack Doohan was left fuming as a mess-up from Alpine got him eliminated in SQ1 and in 17th place. Following the mess up from the team, Doohan was heard venting his frustartions out on the radio.

Jack Doohan Fumes On Radio After SQ1 Mess Up

During the Sprint Qualifying session, Jack Doohan was caught up in a lot of pit lane traffic and the team decided to release Pierre Gasly at the same time as Doohan. This prevented the rookie driver from leaving the garage properly. Due to this Doohan was unable to reach the starting line in time to get in his final qualifying lap. Jack Doohan was ultimately eliminated in SQ1 in P17.

“Man, that is not acceptable, that is not acceptable. If you are going to send him after me, you have to make sure he is ready or before me, I can’t turn out and then have to turn in because he is going to run into me and then you guys put me out of Q1, that’s a joke,” said Jack Doohan on the team radio to his race engineer.

Jack Doohan Explains His Outburst On The Team Radio After SQ1

After the end of qualifying, Jack Doohan opened up on his outburst on the team radio and explained the entire situation. He stated that his frustration stemmed from the fact that he could not do a final flying lap and improve his time on the laps.

“It all comes down to the last flying lap and I think that the feeling was good, but I just ended up getting blocked on my way out the pit lane which was a mess up, because it was from the other car.

“And then I wasn’t able to do another flying lap. That’s why they make the length of Quali that long, to do two laps and improve quite a lot on the second lap. I ended up being the last car out there and didn’t get a chance to do a second timed lap," said Jack Doohan.