'Long Time Coming': Lando Norris Overjoyed As He Gets First Pole In Formula One Since Australian Grand Prix

Lando Norris had a stellar lap as he raced to pole position ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix. The Monaco Grand Prix is one of the most iconic races in the Formula One calendar and one of the oldest races in Formula One. The Monaco street circuit is lined with iconic sights as the F1 grid gets ready for the race. McLaren continued their dominant run in F1 once again as Lando Norris edged out Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri to take pole position ahead of the main race on Sunday.

Lando Norris Takes First Pole Since Australian GP

Lando Norris has lost the lead of the World Drivers Championship due to his struggles in qualifying but it would seem the British driver has moved past these issues with a spectacular lap in Monaco.

“It’s been a long time coming. I don’t think I’ve ever doubted what I can do. Of course, I’ve got frustrated, I’ve been unhappy, because that’s normal,” Norris added. “If you don’t win, if you don’t get pole, you’re not going to be happy, especially when it’s where you should be, it’s what the objective is," said Lando Norris following his pole position in lap.

Qualifying Session To Impact Race On Sunday

The qualifying session in Monaco plays an extremely important role in the main race as the street circuit of Monaco is extremely narrow. It becomes extremely difficult for drivers to overtake during the Monaco Grand Prix and the usual position changes are seen during pit stops and crashes.