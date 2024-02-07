Advertisement

The entire sporting world jolted to the recent development of Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari. The 7-time World Champion is making a move after spending a glorious decade with Mercedes. Hamilton will join Charles Leclerc at Maranello at the end of the 2024 season.

3 things you need to know

Lewis Hamilton makes a shocking move to Ferrari

Hamilton won 7 World Championships with Mercedes

Hamilton will join former opponent Charles Leclerc at Ferrari

Also Read | Toto Wolff's take on Hamilton's Ferrari move

Advertisement

Lewis Hamilton gives a shocker to the sporting community

Some speculated it, some feared it, and some even disregarded it as just a rumour. In the end, perhaps the biggest-ever transfer in the history of Formula One has materialised. Lewis Hamilton, 39, will join Mercedes in 2025. Not long ago, Hamilton had stated that he did not see himself racing beyond the age of 40, and even if he did, he swore his allegiance with Merc. However, in a drastic change of events, Lewis Hamilton decided to change his racing harbour.

Advertisement

Also Read | F1: Hamilton gives first statement after leaving Mercedes for Ferrari

Ferrari broke the bank to sign Lewis Hamilton

While there might be many factors that have pushed the move, one might have been the monetary facet. According to reports, the Billion Dollar Man has received a whopping amount to change his outfit.

Per reports, Lewis Hamilton will earn over $100 million per year at Ferrari. Plus, the rumblings are rife that, Ferrari Chairman John Elkann will also ensure that Hamilton's diversity and inclusion projects are embraced.

Advertisement

🚨 | Lewis Hamilton will earn over $100 million per year at Ferrari.



Ferrari Chairman John Elkann will also ensure that Hamilton's diversity and inclusion projects are embraced.



[@GiulyDuchessa] pic.twitter.com/qqnBar5YWt — formularacers (@formularacers_) February 2, 2024

Hamilton was once the highest-paid F1 racer in the circuit, but Max Verstappen's Red Bull deal that guarantees him somewhere between 50m to 70m till 2027 pushed him down in the queue. Sceptics have a take that this could also be in the mind of Mercedes legend when he was contemplating a move to the rival franchise.