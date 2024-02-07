Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 20:17 IST

Lewis Hamilton: Here's gigantic money F1 star will earn per year at Ferrari

After achieving all the heights with Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton has made the sensational move to Ferrari. He will earn many a million at Ferrari.

Prateek Arya
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The entire sporting world jolted to the recent development of Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari. The 7-time World Champion is making a move after spending a glorious decade with Mercedes. Hamilton will join Charles Leclerc at Maranello at the end of the 2024 season.

3 things you need to know

  • Lewis Hamilton makes a shocking move to Ferrari
  • Hamilton won 7 World Championships with Mercedes
  • Hamilton will join former opponent Charles Leclerc at Ferrari

Also Read | Toto Wolff's take on Hamilton's Ferrari move

Advertisement

Lewis Hamilton gives a shocker to the sporting community

Some speculated it, some feared it, and some even disregarded it as just a rumour. In the end, perhaps the biggest-ever transfer in the history of Formula One has materialised. Lewis Hamilton, 39, will join Mercedes in 2025. Not long ago, Hamilton had stated that he did not see himself racing beyond the age of 40, and even if he did, he swore his allegiance with Merc. However, in a drastic change of events, Lewis Hamilton decided to change his racing harbour.

Advertisement

Also Read | F1: Hamilton gives first statement after leaving Mercedes for Ferrari

Ferrari broke the bank to sign Lewis Hamilton

While there might be many factors that have pushed the move, one might have been the monetary facet. According to reports, the Billion Dollar Man has received a whopping amount to change his outfit.

Per reports, Lewis Hamilton will earn over $100 million per year at Ferrari. Plus, the rumblings are rife that, Ferrari Chairman John Elkann will also ensure that Hamilton's diversity and inclusion projects are embraced.

Advertisement

Hamilton was once the highest-paid F1 racer in the circuit, but Max Verstappen's Red Bull deal that guarantees him somewhere between 50m to 70m till 2027 pushed him down in the queue. Sceptics have a take that this could also be in the mind of Mercedes legend when he was contemplating a move to the rival franchise. 

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 20:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News15 minutes ago

  2. Margot Robbie Reveals Having A 'Crisis' Before Filming Barbie

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. Another Big Jolt to INDI Bloc: RLD All Set To Break Ties With SP in UP

    Lok Sabha Elections23 minutes ago

  5. Chile Wildfires: Death Toll Rises to 131, Over 300 People Missing

    World24 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement