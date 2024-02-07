Advertisement

The earth-shattering revelation of Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari has left the motorsports fandom bamboozled. Hamilton's move to the red and black comes as a shocker as the seven-time F1 Champion signed an extension with the Silver Arrows. Lewis will compete in his final season with Mercedes this year and will head onto 2025 by becoming a part of the il Cavallino.

3 Things you need to know

Advertisement

Lewis Hamilton will compete in his final year with Mercedes AMG in 2024

Hamilton had signed a two-year extension with Mercedes AMG F1 team

Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz in 2025

Also Read: 'Hello Lewis!': Did Charles LecLerc hinted on Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari pivot? Old video resurfaces

Advertisement

Toto Wolff reacts to Lewis Hamilton's shocking Ferrari move

Following the announcement of Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari, things took a massive turn as fans went into a frenzy. As Hamilton offered comments, Mercedes-AMG Team Principal and CEO Toto Wolff also touched on the massive transfer. Wolff praised Lewis since he was a vital member of the F1 team. He did, however, disclose having a feeling that their partnership would come to an end naturally.

Advertisement

"In terms of a team-driver pairing, our relationship with Lewis has become the most successful the sport has seen, and that’s something we can look back on with pride; Lewis will always be an important part of Mercedes motorsport history. However, we knew our partnership would come to a natural end at some point, and that day has now come. We accept Lewis's decision to seek a fresh challenge, and our opportunities for the future are exciting to contemplate. But for now, we still have one season to go, and we are focused on going racing to deliver a strong 2024," Toto Wolff shared in a statement via Mercedes.

Also Read: 'Making decision to leave...': Lewis Hamilton's first statement after leaving Mercedes for Ferrari

Advertisement

Hamilton will be 40 years old when he will join the red and gold in 2025. He will finish off his season and join hands with Ferrari. Driver Charles Leclerc will be his teammate as Carlos Sainz's situation remains uncertain, and he is yet to join a new team.