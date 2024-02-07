Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 13:55 IST
'We knew our partnership would come to a natural end': Toto Wolff's take on Hamilton's Ferrari move
Mercedes-AMG Team Principal and CEO Toto Wolff has shares his first comments on Lewis Hamilton's shocking move to Ferrari in 2025.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
The earth-shattering revelation of Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari has left the motorsports fandom bamboozled. Hamilton's move to the red and black comes as a shocker as the seven-time F1 Champion signed an extension with the Silver Arrows. Lewis will compete in his final season with Mercedes this year and will head onto 2025 by becoming a part of the il Cavallino.
3 Things you need to know
Advertisement
- Lewis Hamilton will compete in his final year with Mercedes AMG in 2024
- Hamilton had signed a two-year extension with Mercedes AMG F1 team
- Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz in 2025
Also Read: 'Hello Lewis!': Did Charles LecLerc hinted on Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari pivot? Old video resurfaces
Advertisement
Toto Wolff reacts to Lewis Hamilton's shocking Ferrari move
Following the announcement of Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari, things took a massive turn as fans went into a frenzy. As Hamilton offered comments, Mercedes-AMG Team Principal and CEO Toto Wolff also touched on the massive transfer. Wolff praised Lewis since he was a vital member of the F1 team. He did, however, disclose having a feeling that their partnership would come to an end naturally.
Advertisement
"In terms of a team-driver pairing, our relationship with Lewis has become the most successful the sport has seen, and that’s something we can look back on with pride; Lewis will always be an important part of Mercedes motorsport history. However, we knew our partnership would come to a natural end at some point, and that day has now come. We accept Lewis's decision to seek a fresh challenge, and our opportunities for the future are exciting to contemplate. But for now, we still have one season to go, and we are focused on going racing to deliver a strong 2024," Toto Wolff shared in a statement via Mercedes.
Also Read: 'Making decision to leave...': Lewis Hamilton's first statement after leaving Mercedes for Ferrari
Advertisement
Hamilton will be 40 years old when he will join the red and gold in 2025. He will finish off his season and join hands with Ferrari. Driver Charles Leclerc will be his teammate as Carlos Sainz's situation remains uncertain, and he is yet to join a new team.
Advertisement
Published February 2nd, 2024 at 13:55 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.