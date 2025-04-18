'Might Just Take A Little Bit Of Time': Lewis Hamilton Looking To Improve His Form With Ferrari Ahead Of Saudi Arabian GP

Lewis Hamilton's massive move to Ferrari has not been going the way the 7-time World Champion would have wanted as he is yet to do anything significant with the team since his arrival. Lewis Hamilton's only rememberable moment since his debut with Ferrari at the start of the 2025 F1 season has been winning the feature race in China. Lewis Hamilton has been having troubles adapting to the Ferrari car after spending a lot of time with Mercedes. As the Saudi Grand Prix approaches, Lewis Hamilton is looking to work on himself and improve his form.

Lewis Hamilton Looking To Improve Form With Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is looking to improve his form so that he can make the most out of his move to Ferrari. The 7-time World Champion is in the hunt for his 8th Championship and believes it can still be done despite hitting the age of 40.

“My focus this weekend is driving style. Really getting on top of the circuit, getting into the rhythm… This is a circuit, a bit like Monaco, where you have to get into the rhythm as early as possible and just make incremental gains from there and not be overdriving,” said Lewis Hamilton as he looks to work upon his form for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton Working On How To Approach Corners

Lewis Hamilton while speaking also talked about how he needs to improve upon his approach to corners. He stated that it might take a bit of time but it is not impossible.

“I’ve got a lot of work to do to adapt the way that I approach corners, but it’s not impossible. Might just take a little bit of time — but hopefully not too long,” Lewis Hamilton further added to his statements.