Advertisement

The murmurs over Lewis Hamilton's sensational switch to Ferrari are still being talked about despite it being old news. What's more shocking was that the seven-time World Champion will join the iconic F1 team despite signing an extension with Mercedes last summer. The reveal was humongous, as it was kept so tight-knit that no one had a single clue about the news. Even Lewis kept his Ferrari move a secret, not telling his parents until the day it was disclosed.

Also Read: 'It would be the greatest honour': Lewis Hamilton desires to end Mercedes stint on a high

Advertisement

Lewis Hamilton did not disclose the Ferrari move to his parents until it was publicly announced

Lewis Hamilton notified Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff of his intention to leave the team merely the day before during breakfast at Wolff's residence. They have grown close over the years since Hamilton joined Mercedes from McLaren in 2013. However, the Formula One great said that he did not discuss the transfer with anyone, even his parents since he wanted to do what was best for him. Hamilton stated this during his appearance on a BBC podcast.

Advertisement

“I didn’t speak to anybody. I didn’t tell my parents till the day of it being announced. So, no one knew. I really wanted to do it for myself. Ultimately, I had to find out what would be the best for me.”

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton waves as he arrives for the F1 drivers group picture ahead the drivers parade prior to the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi | Image: AP

Hamilton has already commented about the allure of racing for Ferrari, where the legendary Michael Schumacher won five world titles. He also shared how the opportunity came up and what he did after that.

Advertisement

“I mean, the opportunity just popped up and I was like, ‘OK, I’ve got to think for a second.’” (But) I didn’t have a lot of time to think and I had to just go with my gut feeling and I decided to take the opportunity.”

Also Read: Max Verstappen claims NOTHING will be the same for Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes ahead of Ferrari move

Advertisement

February 1, 2024, will be long remembered in the history of F1 as the sensational Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari move was something that took place out of the blue. Several people were stumped over the decision, even the drivers were in a state of shock

Lewis Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz in Ferrari, while Charles Leclerc's position is safe in the team. He will team up with Hamilton when the 2025 season begins.

Advertisement

(With AP Inputs)