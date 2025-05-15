Max Verstappen Reveals Reason Behind Secret Ferrari Test, Drops Hints Over Post-F1 Future Plans

Updated May 15th 2025, 21:15 IST
Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen made waves recently when news of him testing a Ferrari car made the rounds in the media.
The Dutchman jumped behind the wheel of a Ferrari GT3 car at the Nurburgring in Germany as part of an official test.
The test at the circuit was held before the third round of the NLS endurance category. This category features official GT3 machinery.
Verstappen wished to race in private, which is why his car bore the name ‘Franz Hermann’ - although the presence of Red Bull F1 livery and Verstappen's official website was something of a giveaway.
And he has now opened up on why he held the test in the first place.
Verstappen revealed that one of his dreams is to do the Nurburgring 24 Hours event with the team he owns.
“I would like to do [the 24 Hours] in the future, that is why I am doing all these things to prepare, get a bit of experience so I don't need to do that for the future. We are discussing it with them how to do it, because my schedule is very full, and we are speaking with them because I know what is needed, but I cannot say when it would be,” he said.
Verstappen also touched upon why he raced under the name he used.
"They asked me for a fake name, so I said, let's make it as German as we can. Otherwise, people would wake up at 8am knowing that my name is on the entry list."
Verstappen will next be in action at the Emilia Romagna GP 2025, which will be held at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola.
