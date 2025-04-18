sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 18th 2025, 11:23 IST

'Still A Very Long Road': Max Verstappen Still Hopeful Of Securing Fifth Formula 1 Title Despite Slow Start To The Season

Max Verstappen is still hopeful of securing his fifth Formula One title despite a slow start to the 2025 season.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen | Image: Instagram (@maxverstappen1)

Max Verstappen has been on a dominant run in Formula One as he secured four back to back Drivers Championships with Red Bull racing. The 2025 season is currently underway but it has not been going the way the four time World Champion would have wanted. Since the start of the 2025 season, the dominant ones have been McLaren and their drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Red Bull have had several issues plaguing their car which has sent them down the pecking order in the Formula One standings. 

Max Verstappen Remains Hopeful Despite Weak Start 

The 2025 season so far has been disappointing for Max Verstappen as he has fallen behind in the standings of the F1 drivers championship. The Red Bull of the Dutch driver has not been able to keep up with the McLarens. Despite the unwanted start to the season, Max Verstappen remains hopeful to salvage the season as there is still a very long road to the end.

Recently Max Verstappen shared his opinions on the championship. During this he stated that he has not been thinking about the championship this early in the season and is going race by race. 

“I’m not thinking about that. I just go race by race,” Verstappen said. “I think at the moment, of course, we are not the quickest. So then naturally, it’s very tough to to fight for a championship, but it’s still a very long road... I’m hopeful that we can still improve things and we’ll see what we get,” said Max Verstappen in his statement. 

Max Verstappen Leaving Red Bull Rumors Take Over The Paddock 

There are rumors floating around the Formula One paddock that this might be the last ever season for Max Verstappen in a Red Bull car as the defending World Champion is unhappy with the team. Amidst the rumors, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso was asked about the idea of having Max Verstappen as a teammate to which the Spaniard replied, "Yes, but it’s unlikely to happen. Very unlikely.”

Red Bull's legendary car designer Adrian Newey had also left the team to join Aston Martin in 2024. 

