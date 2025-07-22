Max Verstappen Won't Get New Red Bull F1 Teammate in 2025 as Yuki Tsunoda's Fate Confirmed by Engine Supplier Honda

The 2025 Formula 1 season has not been an ideal one for Red Bull Racing. Despite Max Verstappen somehow getting 2 wins, the team are not going to be challenging for either the world driver's or constructor's championships this year, with McLaren set to take both championships.

That has naturally led to speculation around the second Red Bull seat, with Yuki Tsunoda - himself drafted in mid-season - said to be in danger of losing his drive as he has not been able to support the team meaningfully.

However, any talks of yet another mid season swap have been laid to rest by Honda Racing Corporation President Koji Watanabe.

Tsunoda Secure Till End of Season

The man responsible for the direction of Honda's F1 project, which currently supplies Red Bull with engines, revealed that he has been told that Tsunoda will be given till the end of the 2025 season and that a mid-season swap is not likely.

"I am aware that there are various rumours going around, but I confirmed with the team at Silverstone, where the British Grand Prix was held this time, but basically Yuki will be racing for Red Bull until the end of this season," he told Auto Sport Web during the British GP 2025 weekend.

The Belgian GP 2025 takes place this weekend and is the first of a double-header alongside the Hungarian GP before the summer break gets underway.

ALSO READ | McLaren F1 CEO Takes Jibe at Ex-Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner

How Red Bull Turmoil Disrupted Season

And Tsunoda will be hopeful that the team does not find itself in any more upheaval than necessary, as it is evident that it has severely disrupted the team.

The season started with Liam Lawson partnering Verstappen but he was dropped after just 2 races as the team were worried about his performance levels.

Tsunoda's presence in the team has not done anything different, but the team saw another big change happen when team principal Christian Horner was relieved of his duties.