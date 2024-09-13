Published 12:10 IST, September 13th 2024
McLaren set to favor Lando Norris over Oscar Piastri as F1 title race tightens
McLaren is set to favor Lando Norris over teammate Oscar Piastri in the final eight races of the Formula 1 season after Norris' title chances were dented by losing the lead to Piastri at the previous race in Italy.
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the Formula One Italian Grand Prix race at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy, | Image: AP
