'I’d Have Two Championships': Mercedes Driver George Russell Makes Massive Statement About His Formula One Career

George Russell has been seen the future of Mercedes ever since he was moved up from Williams F1 team. The British driver has an impeccable race craft which has made him a multiple time race winner and podium holder in Formula One. He was looked at as Lewis Hamilton's replacement since the time Lewis was in the team. Now that Lewis Hamilton has joined Ferrari, Russell is in the senior driver role in the team with rookie Kimi Antonelli in the second driver role at Mercedes.

George Russell Makes Massive Statement Regarding His F1 Career

George Russell ahead of the Miami Grand Prix made a massive statement on his Formula One career. In the statement he said that if he had joined Mercedes five years ago, then he would already have two F1 World Championships to his name already.

“Being teammates with a seven-time world champion for three years is not straightforward. There was once a time that if you finished ahead of Lewis Hamilton in a championship or in a race, you’d win the race. Or, if you’d finish ahead of the championship, you’d win the championship. If my time was five years prior, you could argue I’d have two championships in my name,” said George Russell in a statement to The Athletic ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

George Russell's 2025 Formula One Season So Far

So far in the 2025 season, George Russell has driven well for Mercedes but has failed to keep up with the dominant McLarens. George Russell currently holds the fourth position in the World Driver Championship standings and has a total of 73 points to his name. He is right behind defending World Champion Max Verstappen in the standings.