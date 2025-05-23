Monaco GP 2025: After Charles Leclerc Collision, Grid Penalty Handed to Lance Stroll for Causing The Crash

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc crashes with Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll during FP1 ahead of the Monaco GP 2025. | Image: AP

The first practice session i.e. FP1 of the Monaco GP 2025 was briefly halted for a big crash involving Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll.

On early viewing, it did seem as if Leclerc was the one who got the worst end of the crash.

However, he was able to slowly nurse his Ferrari back into the pit lane with part of the car's front wing stuck underneath.

But for Stroll, the session was brought to a close as he suffered damage to both the rear suspension and the gearbox.

More Woes for Stroll and Aston Martin

Things would get worse for Stroll, however, as he was found to be at fault for the collision by the F1 stewards.

"The stewards determined that Car 18 (Stroll) cut across the path of Car 16 (Leclerc) at Turn 6, causing Car 16 to collide into Car 18. Car 16 suffered damage as a result. The driver of Car 18 stated that although the team warned him of the arrival of Car 16, he did not hear the radio message and that led to the incident," read the decision document.

As a result, he has now been handed a one-place grid position penalty - which means he will start a position lower than his final qualifying classification.

"We considered that Car 18 was wholly to blame for the collision. Car 16 was not in a position to avoid the collision that took place. In the circumstances, we imposed a one grid position penalty for the race and one penalty point (on Stroll’s licence)."

Leclerc Unbothered by Crash

The Ferrari driver, on the other hand, did not seem overly bothered by the incident afterwards - and even topped FP1.

He posted the fastest time ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and McLaren's Oscar Piastri.

It is worth remembering that Leclerc won his home race in fine fashion last year, ending the dreaded ‘Monaco curse’ which followed him from his days in Formula 2.