Oscar Piastri Continues To Dominate In Formula One, Takes Pole At Imola Grand Prix, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton Finishes In 12th Position

Imola Grand Prix: Star McLaren driver Oscar Piastri sealed the pole position in the Imola Grand Prix at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on Saturday, May 17th.

The 24-year-old British driver will start the main race on Sunday, May 18th, from the first position on the grid.

Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen Get 1st, 2nd Grid Position At Imola GP Qualifiers

Piastri received a tough fight from the Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. The Dutch displayed a stunning performance at the Qualifiers, but had to loose the first position by just a few second. The Australian had a quali time of 1:14:670, while, Verstappen ended in 1:14:704.

On the other hand, Mercedes' George Russell secured the third place on the starting grid with a time of 1:14:807.

In comparison to Piastri, McLaren teammate Lando Norris had a relatively disappointing performance, finishing the qualifiers in fourth place with a time of 1:14:962.

Ferrari Drivers Performed Poorly At Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari

The main race at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on Sunday, May 18th, is likely to be a thrilling start as the top four drivers on the starting grid are in their best form.

The Italian fans who were present at the Qualifiers expected a better performance from the two Ferrari drivers. However, both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton performed poorly, ending in the 11th and 12th positions. Leclerc's was drive in the qualifier was 1:15:604, meanwhile, Hamilton's best was 1:15:765.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll secured the fifth and eighth positions on the starting grid. The two William drivers, Carlos Sainz and Alex Albo,n held the fifth and sixth place.