'Drop Liam': Red Bull Advisor Helmut Marko's No Nonsense Take On Dropping Liam Lawson And Replacing Him With Yuki Tsunoda

Liam Lawson was given a seat in Formula One when he replaced Sergio Perez in the top team of Red Bull Racing group. Liam Lawson's promotion to Red Bull did not go like he would have wanted as he was replaced almost instantly when when his career began as Max Verstappen's teammate. Liam Lawson was then replaced by Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda who was a member of the Racing Bulls team. Liam Lawson was then given Yuki Tsunoda's spot in the Racing Bulls team. As there were discussions that Lawson did not get enough opportunities in the team, Red Bull's racing advisor Helmut Marko opened up on why the swap was made.

Helmut Marko's Take On Swapping Liam Lawson With Yuki Tsunoda

Liam Lawson's form ever since he was moved back to Racing Bulls has not improved and amidst this Helmut Marko gave a statement on the reversal of the two drivers. Helmut Marko in an interview with BILD and he pointed towards the struggles that Liam Lawson is facing.

"Liam couldn't handle the pressure at Red Bull. That's why it was the right decision to reorganize the cockpit. We know what we're doing, but we didn't drop Liam either.... The difference between Racing Bulls and Red Bull is not that big," said Helmut Marko in the interview according to RacingNews365.

Red Bull Racing Holding On In Constructors Standings

Red Bull Racing despite the changes in the teams are trying their best to give it in the Constructors Standings. Red Bull Racing currently hold third place in the Constructors Championship behind McLaren who are in first place and Mercedes who are in second place.

Red Bull are currently 36 points behind Mercedes and will be counting on Yuki Tsunoda to jump back into form and handle the pressure of being Max Verstappen's teammate so they can get back into the fight.