'Avoid The Intimidation': Red Bull Left Impressed With Yuki Tsunoda Despite Japanese Driver Being Unlucky At Times In Formula One

Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda of Japan talks with crew members at the pits at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, ahead Sunday's Japanese Formula One Grand Prix race. | Image: AP Photo

Red Bull recently promoted driver Yuki Tsunoda to the main team to line up alongside Max Verstappen. Yuki Tsunoda has been in Formula One for some years now and has been one of the most consistent performers in the sport. Yuki Tsunoda is currently eleventh in the World Drivers Championship standings with only nine points to his name. Despite this the young Japanese driver has not let the fact that his teammate is a four time World Champion and one of the best in Formula One.

Red Bull Extend Their Support To Yuki Tsunoda

Red Bull's chief engineer Paul Monaghan was full of praise for Yuki Tsunoda as he stated that Yuki is settling in really well in the team and that he is a good member. Monaghan further stated that he is very impressed with Yuki Tsunoda and his mannerisms in the team.

“He seems to be settling in really well, actually. It’s not the easiest circumstances to step into. “He came in, he’s been forthright in his feedback, he’s been courteous, he’s been a good team member. He’s been a little bit unlucky at times, lucky at others… He’s finding his feet. He’s not afraid to speak his mind, he states what he wants and what he doesn’t like, which is good. He’s in the team, he’s a good member of it, and he’ll be fine," said Paul Monaghan about Yuki Tsunoda.

Red Bull Giving It All In Fight Against McLaren

Red Bull and Max Verstappen have been giving it their all in their fight against McLaren as Max Verstappen aims his fifth World Championship. Max Verstappen is currently third in the World Drivers Championship standings as he chases Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the standings.

Red Bull in the Constructors Championship are also behind McLaren and are looking to chase them down.