Published 21:50 IST, October 12th 2024

French court issues international arrest warrant to former Australia rugby star Rocky Elsom

An international arrest warrant has been issued for former Australia captain Rocky Elsom after a French court found him guilty of misusing corporate assets during his time as president of French rugby club Narbonne.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Rocky Elsom
Australia's rugby captain Rocky Elsom gestures during their training at Kings Park Stadium in Durban, South Africa | Image: AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File
21:50 IST, October 12th 2024