French court issues international arrest warrant to former Australia rugby star Rocky Elsom
An international arrest warrant has been issued for former Australia captain Rocky Elsom after a French court found him guilty of misusing corporate assets during his time as president of French rugby club Narbonne.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Australia's rugby captain Rocky Elsom gestures during their training at Kings Park Stadium in Durban, South Africa | Image: AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File
