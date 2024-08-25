sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:59 IST, August 25th 2024

Geno Smith dazzles in brief appearance in preseason finale, Seahawks beat Browns 37-33

Geno Smith dazzled in his only series of the preseason, throwing a 21-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf to help the Seattle Seahawks beat the Cleveland Browns 37-33 on Saturday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) makes a catch for a touchdown over Cleveland Browns cornerback Justin Hardee Sr., bottom, during the first half of a preseason NFL football game
  • 3 min read
11:59 IST, August 25th 2024