GOAT Embarrassment! Rs 6000 Charged For Bird Poop-Covered Seats In Kotla As Messi Fans Show Angst On Social Media

The Lionel Messi GOAT India tour ended on a high note, with the Delhi leg of events wrapping up nicely. Messi, Suarez and De Paul finished the four-city India tour, where thousands of fans showed up at the venue to get a glimpse of the World Cup winner.

Following a chaotic start in Kolkata, the Messi India tour went to Hyderabad, Mumbai and then Delhi, with thousands showing up for the Argentine footballer.

The Delhi leg took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, but it was not a merry outing for the fans as they encountered difficulties at the venue.

Viral Video Shows Poor Condition Of Seats At Arun Jaitley Stadium During Messi India Event

Fans who showed up at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium for the Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour event were left disappointed by the poor quality of seating at the venue.

Advertisement

Videos on social media showed the seats covered with bird poop, making it difficult to sit on them. The seats also had dust on them, showing how much the venue operators took care of the seating.

Fans who were seated in that area had shelled out INR 6000 for a ticket to obtain access to the event so they could see Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul from the stands.

Advertisement

It was a disheartening situation on one of India's most iconic cricket-playing venues, which will soon host the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. Fans criticised the seating conditions and called out DDCA President Rohan Jaitley.

It was a long day for the fans at the Kotla as Lionel Messi had a late arrival in Delhi, which led to a 40-minute delay to the start of the event.

Lionel Messi Wraps Up GOAT India Tour With Final Stop In Delhi

Despite the seating dilemma, fans were left mesmerised once Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul arrived at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The fans welcomed them with loud cheers of 'Messi, Messi,' to which the Argentine responded by waving at them.

Messi, Suarez and De Paul tossed some footballs into the stands as well for the fans to catch. They then engaged with young kids in a dribbling session and also interacted with the young players of the Minerva Academy.