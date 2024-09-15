sb.scorecardresearch
  Green Bay Packers downgrade QB Jordan Love's status for Colts game to doubtful

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s status for Sunday’s game with the Indianapolis Colts has been downgraded to doubtful as he recovers from a knee injury.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Jordan Love
Jordan Love (10) in helped off the field after getting hurt during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles | Image: AP
