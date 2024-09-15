Published 13:40 IST, September 15th 2024
Green Bay Packers downgrade QB Jordan Love's status for Colts game to doubtful
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s status for Sunday’s game with the Indianapolis Colts has been downgraded to doubtful as he recovers from a knee injury.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Jordan Love (10) in helped off the field after getting hurt during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
13:40 IST, September 15th 2024