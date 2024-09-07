Published 14:49 IST, September 7th 2024
Greene leads Tigers against the Athletics following 4-hit performance
Oakland has a 36-37 record at home and a 62-80 record overall. The Athletics have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .401.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Guardians hire former All-Star catcher Stephen Vogt as their new manager, gets 3-year contract | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:49 IST, September 7th 2024