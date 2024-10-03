Published 11:42 IST, October 3rd 2024
Hall of Famer Susie Maxwell Bernie, a 4-time major champion while raising 2 daughters, dies at 83
Susie Maxwell Berning, the three-time U.S. Women's Open winner who was a pioneer as a mother while competing on the LPGA Tour, died Wednesday after a two-year battle with lung cancer. She was 83.
Susie Maxwell Berning speaks during her induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame, March 9, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. | Image: AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File
