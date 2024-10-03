Published 10:38 IST, October 3rd 2024
Higashioka's homer starts rally as Padres beat Braves 5-4 to sweep NL Wild Card Series
Kyle Higashioka's solo home run started a five-run rally against Max Fried with two outs in the second inning, and the San Diego Padres held on to sweep the Atlanta Braves with a 5-4 win in Game 2 of their NL Wild Card Series on Wednesday night.
Padres beat the Braves 4-0 | Image: AP
10:38 IST, October 3rd 2024