After Asia Cup Triumph, Hardik Singh Decodes Winning Formula Of Indian Hockey Team: 'It's All About The Process'

India etched its name in the history books with a 4-1 victory over South Korea in the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 final in Rajgir on Sunday. This win also guaranteed the Men's Hockey Team a place in the FIH Hockey World Cup next year.

Hardik Singh Opened Up After India's Asia Cup Triumph

India didn't lose a single game in the competition, and vice-captain Hardik Singh was one of the central figures behind the perfect execution of plans. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, the Jalandhar boy opened up on various aspects.

He revealed that the main goal was to secure a qualification for the Hockey World Cup.

“It's a relief for us that we are qualified for the World Cup. That was our main task in the Asia Cup Hockey 2025. Now our main focus is on the World Cup and the Asia Games.”

India won consecutive medals at the Olympics and have now gone on to lift the Asia Cup hockey after a long seven years.

“I think the main difference has been the coaching staff. They are focusing on small details which we were avoiding for many, many years. If it is a mental or fitness thing, I think every small details we are focusing on. It's all about the process. We don't think about the outcome.”

On his goal against South Korea in the previous encounter, he said, “when I scored, I was at barely in the zone that time and I was really thinking we are going to beat Korea by four of five goals. But were were really disappointed after the match as we could have scored three or four goals easily.”

India Thrashed South Korea To Lift Asia Cup Title

India got off to a flying start as Sukhjeet Singh gave the home side a lead just within a few seconds of the match starting. Captain Harmanpreet Singh finds him with a brilliant pass, and Sukhjeet struck a powerful tomahawk to defeat the Korean goalkeeper.