Manpreet Singh Dedicates Asia Cup Hockey Triumph To Punjab Flood Victims: 'Your Spirit Is Our True Inspiration'

The Harmanpreet Singh-led India thrashed South Korea 4-1 to lift their 4th Asia Cup title in Rajgir on Sunday. In the proceedings, the Men's hockey team has also secured a qualification for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026.

Manpreet Singh Dedicated Asia Cup Triumph To Punjab Flood Victims

After a gap of seven years, India finally grabbed their hand on the Asia Cup trophy by getting the better of the defending champions. The hosts took control of the match from the very first moment, and the scoreline could have been different had Jugraj Singh not missed a penalty.

Manpreet Singh, who played a pivotal part in India's unbeatable Asia Cup Hockey campaign, dedicated the victory to the Punjab flood victims.

He told ANI, “I would like to dedicate this victory to the people of Punjab who are enduring the devastating floods with unimaginable strength and resilience. This triumph is for every victim fighting to rebuild their life, and to the selfless volunteers who are working day and night to rescue, support, and rehabilitate those in need. Your spirit is our true inspiration, and this win is a tribute to the courage of Punjab.”

India Displayed Complete Dominance In Asia Cup Final

India got off to a flying start as Sukhjeet Singh gave the home side a lead just within a few seconds of the match starting. Captain Harmanpreet Singh finds him with a brilliant pass, and Sukhjeet struck a powerful tomahawk to defeat the Korean goalkeeper.