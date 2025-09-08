Updated 8 September 2025 at 18:38 IST
Manpreet Singh Dedicates Asia Cup Hockey Triumph To Punjab Flood Victims: 'Your Spirit Is Our True Inspiration'
A dominant India defeated South Korea in the final to lift their 4th Asia Cup Hockey title in Rajgir on Sunday. The Men's hockey team has also secured a qualification for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
The Harmanpreet Singh-led India thrashed South Korea 4-1 to lift their 4th Asia Cup title in Rajgir on Sunday. In the proceedings, the Men's hockey team has also secured a qualification for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026.
Manpreet Singh Dedicated Asia Cup Triumph To Punjab Flood Victims
After a gap of seven years, India finally grabbed their hand on the Asia Cup trophy by getting the better of the defending champions. The hosts took control of the match from the very first moment, and the scoreline could have been different had Jugraj Singh not missed a penalty.
Manpreet Singh, who played a pivotal part in India's unbeatable Asia Cup Hockey campaign, dedicated the victory to the Punjab flood victims.
He told ANI, “I would like to dedicate this victory to the people of Punjab who are enduring the devastating floods with unimaginable strength and resilience. This triumph is for every victim fighting to rebuild their life, and to the selfless volunteers who are working day and night to rescue, support, and rehabilitate those in need. Your spirit is our true inspiration, and this win is a tribute to the courage of Punjab.”
Also Read: Indian Team To Be Rewarded For Asia Cup 2025 Triumph, Players And Support Staff To Receive Cash Prize From Hockey India
India Displayed Complete Dominance In Asia Cup Final
India got off to a flying start as Sukhjeet Singh gave the home side a lead just within a few seconds of the match starting. Captain Harmanpreet Singh finds him with a brilliant pass, and Sukhjeet struck a powerful tomahawk to defeat the Korean goalkeeper.
Dilp[reet Singh scored India's second at the stroke of 28 minutes when he received a ball from Sanjay and slots it between the legs of the goalkeeper. He again scored his second just before the end of the third quarter. Amit Rohidas converted a penalty corner in the last quarter as India executed their plans with perfection. Korea did manage to scupper the celebration with a late goal, but it was too late for the visitors.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 8 September 2025 at 18:38 IST