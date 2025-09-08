Indian Team To Be Rewarded For Asia Cup 2025 Triumph, Players And Support Staff To Receive Cash Prize From Hockey India

The Indian Hockey Team created history as they defeated South Korea by 4-1 in the summit clash of the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025. This win is iconic as it will now enable India to play the Hockey World Cup next year. India has now won their fourth Asia Cup title. Interestingly, both India and South Korea remained undefeated throughout the tournament, reaching the final.

The young players of the Indian team were too good for the Koreans on the given day and they ended up defeating the five-time Asian champions.

Hockey India Announces Cash Prize For Players And Support Staff

The Indian team will be rewarded for their exceptional show in the Asia Cup. Hockey India announced a cash reward for all the players and the support staff for the team that denied South Korea their sixth Asia Cup title. Each and every player who were a part of India's squad will be getting Rs 3 Lakh and the staff members will be getting Rs 1.5 Lakh each.

"Following India’s historic fourth Asia Cup triumph at the Hero Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025, Hockey India is delighted to announce rewards of ₹3 lakh each for players and ₹1.5 lakh each for the support staff," Hockey India said in a statement.

India looked at their dominant best and they did not waste any time since the beginning of the game. Sukhjeet Singh scored a goal in the first minute and set the tone for the summit clash. The Korean side did try to pile the pressure on India, but the young players were too good and they did not let their opponents take the game away.

India vs South Korea: As It Happened