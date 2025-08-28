International Hockey Federation Confirms India vs Pakistan Tie In FIH Pro League 2025-26

The Pakistan Hockey Team has accepted an invitation to feature in the upcoming FIH Pro League 2025-26, the International Hockey Federation has confirmed. This means FIH Pro League is all set to witness at least two India vs Pakistan fixtures as it stands.

Pakistan To Participate In FIH Pro League

New Zealand had qualified for the FIH Pro League after getting the better of Pakistan in the final of the FIH Hockey Nations Cup played in Malaysia earlier this year. But they later communicated to the FIH that they will not be participating in the tournament, paving the 3way for Pakistan. They will join Argentina, Australia, Belgium, England, Germany, India, the Netherlands, and Spain for the upcoming edition.

For India, the men's team, which joined the Pro League in the 2020-21 season, endured a tough run in 2024-25, finishing eighth and narrowly avoiding relegation. The Indian women's team, which debuted in 2021-22 and secured a third-place finish in their maiden season, faced relegation after finishing last in 2024-25.

What Is The FIH Pro League Format

The FIH Pro League, which debuted in 2019, brings together the world's top nine men's and women's national teams. Each team features in 16 matches in a round-robin format, and the table-toppers are declared champions. The bottom-placed team gets demoted to the second-tier Nations Cup, while the Nations Cup winners are promoted to the FIH Pro League.

The 2025-26 edition of the Pro League will also act as a qualifier for the LA 2028 Olympics.

The Indian Men's Hockey team have been a part of the tournament since 2020-21 and narrowly avoided a drop to the second tier after finishing 8th. The Netherlands have been the team to beat in FIH Pro League since its inception. The Women's Team has lifted five titles while the men's team has won three titles.