Asia Cup Hockey: India Roars Past China With 7-0 In Super 4s Clash, Marches Toward Summit Clash vs South Korea

Asia Cup Hockey 2025: The Indian Men's Hockey Team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, has sealed a clinical win over China in the third Super 4s clash.

At the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, the Men in Blue were in total control of the action from the start and did not let their opponents score in the match-up. India won the match with a 7-0 lead over China.

A brace from Abhishek and individual scores from Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Raj Kumar Pal and Sukhjeet Singh helped India remain in the lead against China in the competition.

India Blanks China 7-0 to Reach Epic Final Against South Korea In Asia Cup Hockey

Team India began firmly, with two early goals in the first quarter, which kept them ahead in the game. Shilanand Lakra found the back of the net from the far post to open India's account in the game.

Just three minutes after the first goal, India received the first penalty, and captain Harmanpreet Singh's dragflick was stopped, but Dilpreet Singh instantly pounced on the rebound to help India expand the lead.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side's relentless attacking strategy helped them add another goal in the second quarter. The hosts received another penalty, and Mandeep Singh quickly helped the side to secure the third goal in the 18th minute after Harmanpreet Singh and Vivek Sagar's shots were blocked. India went 3-0 up in the first two quarters.

India's Relentless Push Kept Them Ahead Of China In Super 4s Clash

Team India continued to put the pressure on China in the third quarter, and in the 37th minute, Dilpreet Singh deflected the ball over everyone, and Raj Kumar Pal tapped the ball inside the net.

Two minutes later, Dilpreet Singh made a pass to Sukhjeet, and he put the ball in the nets with a powerful strike, putting India five goals ahead of China.

The hosts' relentless attack continued as they picked up some more goals in their tally. In the 46th minute, Sukhjeet pulled off a solid blitz with the ball, beating multiple defenders and passing it to Abhishek, who struck it past the goalkeeper and into the net.

Abhishek went on to seal another goal to take India's tally to seven with a solid backhand shot past the goalkeeper. At the final whistle, India finished atop China with a 7-0 lead.