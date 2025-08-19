Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Sees Big Shakeup As Pakistan And Oman Withdraw; New Teams Announced As Replacements

The Asia Cup Hockey 2025 in Bihar has undergone significant changes after two countries pulled out of the tournament. Pakistan had withdrawn from the tournament amid the tensions between the cross-border nations.

Oman has also pulled out of the tournament just weeks before the tournament was set to commence in Rajgir.

The participants from both pools have been replaced after their respective withdrawals. Two nations are ready to step in and replace them as they fight for supremacy and bragging rights on the Asian continent.

Bangladesh, Kazakhstan Step In As Replacements For Asia Cup Hockey 2025

The Asia Cup Hockey is all set to happen in India, with Rajgir serving as the host for the continental hockey competition. Hockey-playing giants like China, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Chinese Taipei, among others, will arrive in India to be a part of the competition.

However, the hockey tournament witnessed some massive changes as two nations officially withdrew from the competition in Rajgir.

Pakistan and Oman have officially withdrawn from the Asia Cup 2025 at Rajgir, Bihar. As a result, Bangladesh and Kazakhstan have stepped in as their replacements. The Asian Hockey Federation has confirmed the changes after they unveiled the competition's official schedule.

India Pitted Alongside Japan, China & Kazakhstan In Pool A

The Asia Cup Hockey 2025 has been split into two groups, with four teams in each pool. India, Japan, China and Kazakhstan have been pitted in Pool A, while Pool B consists of Malaysia, Korea, Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei.

The action commences on Friday, August 29, with four matches happening on day one of the action. Hosts India will face off against China in match four of day one, while reigning champions Korea begin their title defence against Chinese Taipei.

The pool stage action will lead to the Super 4s, while the final summit clash takes place on September 07, 2025.