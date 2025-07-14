Pakistan Demands 'Neutral Venue' For Hockey Asia Cup Tournament Set to Be Hosted in India, Bizarrely Cites 'Safety' Issues

The Asia Cup Hockey tournament, which is set to be hosted by India, attracted a lot of negative attention due to the fact that the Pakistan hockey team would be playing their matches on Indian soil.

Relations between the two nations have been strained since the terrorist attack at Pahalgam as well as India's response to the attacks in the form of Operation Sindoor, and has led to uncertainty over the cricket equivalent of the Asia Cup as well since the governing body is controlled by Mohsin Naqvi, the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

However, a fresh demand has now been raised by the Pakistan Hockey Federation to the Asian Hockey Federation - either relocate the event or have their matches in a neutral venue.

Pakistan's Bizarre Demand

What's more, the demand - that was raised by former PHF president Akhtar Rasool Chaudhury - is supposedly for safety reasons of the Pakistan players.

"Given the current tension between India and Pakistan in the wake of the recent Pahalgam incident, I believe the AHF should consider relocating the event or arranging Pakis­tan’s fixtures at a neutral venue to ensure the safety of our players," Akhtar told Dawn.

What's more, Akhtar is also an advisor to the AHF and has made it clear that he will recommend this course of action if asked.

"As an advisor to the AHF, I have not yet been consulted formally, but when the time comes, I will provide my recommendation based on the prevailing circumstances."

Team Already Granted Clearance to Come to India

It is worth noting that, according to sources from the Sports Ministry, India has granted permission to the Pakistan Hockey Team the participate in the Asia Cup 2025.

India will be hosting the Asia Cup 2025, which will act as a qualifying event for the Men's Hockey World Cup 2026. To qualify for the prestigious FIH Hockey World Cup, Pakistan need to participate in the Asia Cup 2025.