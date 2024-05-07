Odisha and Maharashtra register wins on first day in National Women's Hockey League | Image:X@TheHockeyIndia

Advertisement

Bengal and Haryana registered identical victories by margins of 2-1 over Odisha and Maharashtra respectively in the National Women's Hockey League 2024 here on Tuesday.

Bengal showed relentless attacking prowess and swift passing throughout the game. Their breakthrough came in the second quarter when Shanti Horo (23) manoeuvred past Odisha's defence before unleashing a thunderous shot into the net.

Advertisement

The momentum swung further in Bengal's favour in the second half when Shanti Horo (39) capitalised on an unmarked opportunity in the D area, slotting home her second goal with precision.

Odisha managed to score a goal in the final quarter through Dipi Monika Toppo (51), who converted a penalty corner.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, Bengal held on to their lead to emerge winners.

Despite the loss Odisha, remained on top of the points table with 12 points from six matches.

Advertisement

In the day's other match, Haryana dominated possession from the start.

The breakthrough came through Manju Chorsiya (12), who capitalised on an opportunity to score from open play, putting Haryana in the lead.

Advertisement

In the second half, Haryana strengthened their position with Pooja (37) converting a penalty corner.

Despite Maharashtra's efforts and multiple opportunities, including four penalty corners, they could only convert one, with Sukanya Dhaware (55) scoring a field goal in the dying minutes to narrow the deficit for her team.