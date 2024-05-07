Updated May 6th, 2024 at 23:43 IST
Bengal, Odisha win in National Women's Hockey League
Despite Mizoram's early dominance and superior attacking prowess, it was Bengal who seized the opportunity. Shivani Kumari (18th minute)scored the only goal of the match.
- Sports
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Bengal and Odisha beat Mizoram and Maharashtra in their respective matches on the sixth day of the National Women's Hockey League 2024 (Phase 1) here on Monday.
In the opening game of the day, Bengal beat Mizoran 1-0 in a keenly-contested battle.
Advertisement
Despite Mizoram's early dominance and superior attacking prowess, it was Bengal who seized the opportunity. Shivani Kumari (18th minute)scored the only goal of the match.
Later in the day, Odisha got the better of Maharashtra 2-1.
Advertisement
Dipi Monika Toppo (23rd) and Karuna Minz (55th) found the target for Odisha, while Maharashtra's lone goal came from the stick of Sunita Kumari (51st.
Later in the day, Madhya Pradesh will take on Manipur while Haryana will be up against clash against Jharkhand.
Advertisement
Published May 6th, 2024 at 23:43 IST