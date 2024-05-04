Odisha and Maharashtra register wins on first day in National Women's Hockey League | Image:X@TheHockeyIndia

Advertisement

Haryana and Madhya Pradesh beat Bengal and Maharashtra respectively at the National Women's Hockey League 2024 (Phase 1) here on Saturday.

While Haryana defeated Bengal 4-3 in a thriller to register their third consecutive win, Madhya Pradesh got the better of Maharashtra 2-1 in another match.

Advertisement

In the opening match of the day, Bengal was off the blocks and running in no time with Silbiya Nag (2nd minute) converting a penalty corner early in the game.

Selestina Horo (19th) then doubled their lead with a penalty corner conversion in the second quarter.

Advertisement

Haryana captain Neelam (20th) quickly retaliated with a penalty corner conversion to reduce the deficit as Bengal led 2-1 at halftime.

Nandni (41st) converted another penalty corner for Haryana to level the scores before Shashi Khasa (43rd) converted yet another penalty corner to help Haryana take the lead.

Advertisement

Pinki (46th) scored a field goal early in the final quarter to take Haryana to a 4-2 lead.

Shanti Horo (51st) scored a field goal for Bengal to create a possibility of a comeback but Haryana held onto their lead to emerge winners.

Advertisement

In the day's second showdown, Madhya Pradesh defeated Maharashtra 2-1.

After a quiet first half without any goals, Madhya Pradesh broke the deadlock late in the third quarter with a field goal from Aanchal Sahu (45th) to take the lead.

Advertisement

Maharashtra captain Ashwini Kolekar (50th) scored a field goal in just under five minutes into the final quarter to level the scores.

However, Swati (54th) put Madhya Pradesh back in the lead with a field goal.

Advertisement

Thereafter, Madhya Pradesh played a tight defence game to retain their one-goal lead.

Later in the day, Mizoram will take on Manipur, while Jharkhand will lock horns with Odisha.