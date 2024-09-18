Published 19:13 IST, September 18th 2024
Hockey India Junior Men Natl C'ship: Uttar Pradesh to meet Punjab in final
Uttar Pradesh will be pitted against Punjab in the final of the Hockey India Junior Men's National Championship after both teams won their respective semi-finals against Karnataka and Haryana here on Wednesday.
SportFit
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Hockey India Junior Men Natl C''ship: Uttar Pradesh to meet Punjab in final | Image: ANI
