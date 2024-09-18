sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pakistan's Article 370 Provocation | Quad Summit | Lebanon Pager Explosions | US Elections | Kolkata Horror |

Published 19:13 IST, September 18th 2024

Hockey India Junior Men Natl C'ship: Uttar Pradesh to meet Punjab in final

Uttar Pradesh will be pitted against Punjab in the final of the Hockey India Junior Men's National Championship after both teams won their respective semi-finals against Karnataka and Haryana here on Wednesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Hockey India Junior Men Natl C''ship: Uttar Pradesh to meet Punjab in final
Hockey India Junior Men Natl C''ship: Uttar Pradesh to meet Punjab in final | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

19:13 IST, September 18th 2024