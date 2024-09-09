sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:08 IST, September 9th 2024

India Beat Japan 5-1 For Their Second Consecutive Win In Asian Champions Trophy

Sukhjeet Singh struck a brace as defending champions India thrashed Japan 5-1 in a league match to notch up their second consecutive win in the men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Monday.

Press Trust Of India
India beat Japan
India beat Japan 5-1 | Image: Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
