Published 16:08 IST, September 9th 2024
India Beat Japan 5-1 For Their Second Consecutive Win In Asian Champions Trophy
Sukhjeet Singh struck a brace as defending champions India thrashed Japan 5-1 in a league match to notch up their second consecutive win in the men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Monday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India beat Japan 5-1 | Image: Screengrab
