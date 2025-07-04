India Opens Doors To Pakistan Hockey Team For Participation In Asia Cup 2025 In Rajgir Amid Ongoing Fight Against Terrorism

Sports Ministry gives clearance to Pakistan Hockey Team to participate in Asia Cup 2025 | Image: Instagram/@pakhockeyofficial

Asia Cup 2025: Amidst the ongoing fight against terrorism, India took a big step as the Sports Ministry confirmed that the Pakistan Hockey Team have been cleared to take part in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.

The Asia Cup 2025 will be hosted by India in Bihar's Rajgir. The hockey tournament is set to kick off on August 29th and will conclude on September 7th.

India Grants Permission To Pakistan For Participation In Asia Cup 2025

According to sources from the Sports Ministry, India has granted permission to the Pakistan Hockey Team the participate in the Asia Cup 2025.

India will be hosting the Asia Cup 2025, which will act as a qualifying event for the Men's Hockey World Cup 2026. To qualify for the prestigious FIH Hockey World Cup, Pakistan need to participate in the Asia Cup 2025.

Apart from Pakistan many other nations will be traveling to Bihar's Rajgir in the forthcoming days to participate in the Asia Cup 2025. A total of eight teams will be taking in the 12th edition of the Asia Cup, including India, Pakistan, Japan, Korea, China, and Malaysia.

Citizens started to question the decision of the Sports Ministry to allow the Pakistan Hockey Team to travel to India for the Asia Cup 2025.

Pakistan Hockey Team To Travel To India Months After Barbaric Pahalgam Terrorist Attack

The Sports Ministry's decision to let Pakistan travel to India just a few months after the barbaric Pahalgam Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 innocent civilians.