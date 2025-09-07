India vs Korea Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Hockey Asia Cup Final Match Live In India?

Asia Cup Hockey 2025: A thrilling summit clash encounter has been set, with hosts India all set to face off against Korea in the Hockey Asia Cup 2025. Team India delivered a thrashing to China, securing a 7-0 lead in the Super 4s competition to advance to the summit clash.

India and Korea are two sides that have showcased pure dominance throughout the tournament. The Men in Blue, led by Harmanpreet Singh, remained undefeated with just one draw in the competition so far.

The hosts finished the pool stage as table-toppers and continued to put up a clinical outing in Super 4s as well.

India Set To Lock Horns With Korea In Thrilling Asia Cup 2025 Final

Team India capped off a stunning Super 4s campaign with a 7-0 triumph over China, knocking them out of the competition.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side showed the ultimate dominance in their third Super 4s match at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, with scores coming from Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Raj Kumar Pal and Sukhjeet Singh. Abhishek had netted a brace to keep the team ahead in the game.

South Korea, on the other hand, put up a compelling showcase at Rajgir. While Malaysia reigned supreme in Pool B, Korea pushed through in their final Super 4s competition to clinch a 4-3 lead. The win helped Korea advance in the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar.

India and Korea locked horns against each other in a Super 4s clash, which ended in a 2-2 draw. It would be interesting to see who would gain the upper hand in the competition.

India vs Korea Hockey Asia Cup Final Match Live Streaming

When is the India vs Korea Hockey Asia Cup Final match?

The India vs Korea Hockey Asia Cup Final match will take place on Sunday, September 07, 2025.

Where will the India vs Korea Hockey Asia Cup Final match be played?

The India vs Korea Hockey Asia Cup Final match will be played at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir.

What time will the India vs Korea Hockey Asia Cup Final match start?

The India vs Korea Hockey Asia Cup Final match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the India vs Korea Hockey Asia Cup Final match live on TV?

The Asia Cup Hockey match between India and Korea will have a live telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Korea Hockey Asia Cup Final match?