India Women's Hockey Side Advances To Hockey Asia Cup Final Despite Draw vs Japan, To Face China In Summit Clash

Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025: The Indian women's hockey team has officially qualified for the Women's Hockey Asia Cup final. Despite playing out a 1-1 draw against Japan, hosts China defeated South Korea by 1-0, which turned out to be a boon for the Indian side.

Team India will now face off against the hosts, China, in the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final on Sunday, September 14, 2025. The winner of the summit clash will qualify for the 2026 FIH World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Team India Advances To Women's Hockey Asia Cup Final, To Face China

The Indian women's hockey side had pulled off a 1-1 draw against the defending champs, Japan, and had to wait for the other Super 4 match between Korea and China.

The Korean women's team needed at least two goals to advance to the summit clash, but hosts China clinched a 1-0 victory, allowing India to advance to the summit clash.

One of the key reasons for Team India's qualification was China's win, which allowed the Indian women's side to finish second in the standings, with four points.

While the Women in Blue secured a win, a draw, and a loss, Korea clinched just one point after a draw and two losses to finish at the bottom. Japan finished third with two points in the standings.

The top two teams in the standings would advance to the Women's Hockey Asia Cup Final, where the hosts China will face off against India.

India Sealed A 1-1 Draw Against Japan In Super 4 Campaign

Team India picked up an early lead after Beauty Dung Dung deflected Neha's shot inside the net in the seventh minute, helping her side take a 1-0 lead in the opening quarter.

Japan was trying to gain a stronghold in the second quarter to equalise the score and also earned a penalty corner. But India did a good job without sweating much.

As Team India tried to attack, the Japanese defence held them well in the second quarter, with the score remaining at 1-0.

India continued their relentless attack in the third quarter, with Lalremsiami bringing out her best attacking game. But the Japanese side absorbed the pressure nicely and did not let them find the net, keeping the score at 1-0.