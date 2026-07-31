Indian Men's Hockey Player Hardik Singh Opens Up On Jersey Change Controversy

Indian hockey vice-captain Hardik Singh expressed his thoughts on the new Team India jersey for the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup, saying that the blue-coloured jersey would often clash with the blue-coloured Astroturf surface and that trying out the Orange colour is a "team strategy" and a "tactic".

The new jerseys were launched ahead of the FIH Men's and Women's Hockey World Cups, which are scheduled to begin on August 14 and 15, respectively, in the Netherlands and Belgium. The change in jersey colour has sparked controversy, with former India captain and Olympian Viren Rasquinha also questioning the decision, and the matter also attracted reactions from some leading politicians of the country, mostly in criticism of the colour.

Speaking to ANI in an interview ahead of the tournament, Hardik said the team decided to try the jersey since they feel it could be more beneficial than their usual blue jerseys. He also expressed his excitement for the tournament, which also happens to be the third World Cup for the 27-year-old.

"I am very excited for this tournament. It is going to be my third World Cup. And the World Cup happens after 4 years. It is one of the most important tournaments in any field, right? So, I think we are very excited. Our preparation is going well," he said.

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"The jerseys are very good. Because we want to try something new. Because our previous jerseys matched the AstroTurf. And we were facing some issues. And I think if orange jerseys are beneficial for us, then why not try that? This is the team's strategy. It is a tactic. It is a strategy for us to try new things. For us, we are going to represent the nation. That is the most important thing for us right now. And, we want to leave India on a positive note," he added.

Hockey India also issued a statement explaining that the decision to change the national team's jersey colour was based on recommendations from the support staff and players, following detailed consultations.

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"We wish to inform you that the decision to change the uniform colour was based on support staff & players' recommendations and detailed consultations with them. The primary consideration was technical. It was observed that the blue playing uniform tended to blend/merge with the blue synthetic playing surface, which is now the standard colour of international hockey pitches. This visual similarity affected on-field clarity and visibility for the players," the statement read.

The statement said the primary consideration was technical, as the blue playing uniform tended to blend with the blue synthetic playing surface used in international hockey, affecting players' on-field clarity and visibility.

"In light of the above, the coaches and players suggested alternative colours such as yellow or saffron. After careful consideration, saffron was finalised. Apart from addressing the technical requirement, saffron also holds deep significance as one of the colours of our National Flag, symbolising courage, sacrifice and national pride," Hockey India said.

"It may also be noted that changes in jersey colour are not unprecedented in Indian hockey. From time to time, the national team's playing kit colour has been modified as per functional and other requirements. For instance, during the 2014 FIH Hockey World Cup, the team's jersey colour was changed to yellow, and during the 2018 FIH Hockey World Cup the colour was changed to sky blue with a completely different design," the statement added.

Hockey India also pointed out that changes to the national team's jersey colour were not unprecedented, citing the use of yellow during the 2014 FIH Hockey World Cup and sky blue with a different design during the 2018 edition.

On his equation with the youngsters in the team, Hardik said that there is a great relationship between the seniors and juniors and there is no hierarchy in place. Jokes are cracked, and freedom is given to youngsters to express themselves however they want.

"There is a great relationship that exists between seniors and juniors. Thanks to our seniors. They have created such an atmosphere where we all have the freedom to do anything on the field and express our feelings. So, I think, thanks to our seniors. And whenever someone joins a junior team, we always try to open up. We try to make them laugh. So that he can feel that there is no hierarchy here. It is just that when we are on the field, everyone is equal. And you have to do your best," said the Indian hockey star.

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On the improvements he has made in his game at a personal level, Hardik said that he has focused on turnovers. During turnovers, the team loses control of the ball and loses possession of the ball to the opposition.