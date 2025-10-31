Updated 31 October 2025 at 19:09 IST
Manuel Frederick, India's Bronze Medalist Hockey Goalkeeper At The 1972 Munich Olympics, Dies Aged 78
Indian hockey legend Manuel Frederick, 1972 Olympic bronze medalist and first Keralite Olympian, passed away at 78. Known as 'Tiger', he inspired many with his fearless goalkeeping and humility.
Revered Indian hockey goalkeeper Manuel Frederick has passed away at the age of 78. He was part of India's bronze medal-winning hockey team, which won a bronze medal at the 1972 Olympics in Munich.
Frederick was a standout goalkeeper in hockey during his active days for the country. He is also the first-ever Keralite to win an Olympic medal.
Over the years, Manuel Frederick cemented a legacy, showcasing commitment, resilience and tenacity. He was one of the finest goalkeepers in Indian hockey and also inspired the next generation of players with his humility.
The former Hockey India goalkeeper suffered from prostate cancer for the past ten months and breathed his last at a private hospital in Bengaluru.
Manuel Frederick was born in Kerala's Kannur District and began his career in hockey with the Army School in Bengaluru. Before beginning his hockey career, Frederick played football in Kannur. The Indian hockey goalkeeper represented the ASC and HAL clubs in Karnataka. He also represented Uttar Pradesh, the Services and the Mohun Bagan club.
Frederick made his India debut in 1971 and served the national hockey side for seven years. His fearless goalkeeping earned him the nickname 'Tiger'.
After the bronze medal in Munich, Manuel Frederick secured a silver with India during the Hockey World Cup in 1973 in the Netherlands.
Hockey India Mourns The Loss Of Manuel Frederick
Hockey India mourned the loss of Manuel Frederick and expressed deep sorrow upon the death of the former Indian hockey goalkeeper. Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey condoled the former custodian's passing and revered him as one of India's finest goalkeepers in the game.
“Manuel Frederick was one of India’s finest goalkeepers — a true guardian of the post whose contributions during a glorious period of Indian hockey will always be remembered.
"His achievements paved the way for many who dreamt of representing India at the highest level. On behalf of Hockey India, I extend my deepest condolences to his family. Indian hockey has lost a noble son, but his legacy will forever live on,” Dr Dilip Tirkey said in a statement shared by Hockey India.
Manuel Frederick was honoured with the Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2019. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports recognised his contribution to the sport with the prestigious accolade.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 31 October 2025 at 19:09 IST