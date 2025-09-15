Updated 15 September 2025 at 11:11 IST
'Endless Best Wishes For Bright Future': Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Congratulates Women's Hockey team For Securing Silver Medal In Asia Cup
China defeeated India in the final of Women's Hockey Asia Cup Final. The loss also denied India a direct entry into the Hockey World Cup that will be played next year
Despite giving their all on the field, the Indian women’s hockey team faltered in the summit clash of the Women’s Hockey Asia Cup. China defeated India by a margin of 1-4, and they missed out on a direct qualification for next year’s World Cup. Despite India scoring through a penalty corner in the very first minute, which was converted by Navneet Kaur, China brought their very best and left India begging for answers.
Uttarakhand CM Congratulates Women's Hockey Team
Despite a strong start in the summit clash of the Women’s Hockey Asia Cup, China ramped up their efforts and scored through Zixia Ou (21st minute), Hong Li (41st), Meirong Zou (51st), and Jiaqi Zhong (53rd), which helped them win their third continental title. China have also qualified for the World Cup, which will be held in Belgium and the Netherlands in 2026.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lavished praise on the Women's Hockey team for securing a silver medal in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament that was played in Hangzhou, China.
"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the women's hockey team for their splendid performance and securing the silver medal in the Women's Asia Cup-2025. This achievement is a symbol of our players' hard work, passion, and dedication to the sport. Heartiest congratulations to the entire team and endless best wishes for a bright future," wrote CM Dhami on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the women's hockey team in the Asia Cup. "Our Indian Women's Hockey Team has made the nation proud by winning the Silver Medal in the Women's Asia Cup 2025. Congratulations to them. Their determination and team spirit are simply outstanding. Wishing them the very best for the times to come," PM Modi wrote on X.
China Dominate India In Asia Cup Final
China brought their A-game to the table, but India fought hard to secure the Asia Cup title. The Indians did try to switch gears and take the attack to China, but their defenders somehow managed to keep the ball away from the circle. China's attacks reaped sweet results, and it helped them clinch their third Asia Cup title.
