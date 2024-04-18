Advertisement

Former Indian women's hockey captain Pritam Rani Siwach is confident that the men's team will pass the Paris Olympics test will change their colour of their last edition's medal to gold.

Eight-time champions India had ended a 41-year wait to win an Olympic medal at the Tokyo Olympics when they defeated Germany 5-4 to return with a bronze.

Advertisement

"The team has some really talented players who have the capabilities of winning matches," Siwach said in a Hockey India release.

"Yes, the pool in which India is placed in is a bit tricky, but I am confident that the team will pass this test and hopefully change the colour of the medal to gold.” Indians are clubbed alongside defending champions Belgium, Australia, Argentina, New Zealand and Ireland in Pool B.

Advertisement

They begin their campaign facing New Zealand on July 27.

'Domestic women's league the way forward' ============================== Siwach further said the upcoming National Women's Hockey League -- a first in the domestic circuit -- will offer a perfect platform for players to showcase skills and make the national side.

Advertisement

"It will provide an opportunity for young players to showcase their skills and techniques and make a name for themselves, thus creating their own pathway to the National team going forward,” she said.

"Through this, the players will also get to know what areas they need to work on and how they can improve their game.

Advertisement

"It is also equally important for the coaches as well as they will be more aware of the players and how they can work on them, train them and refine their game.” The League will comprise sides that have secured the top-eight positions in the recently concluded Hockey India Senior Women National Championship in Pune.

The teams Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Mizoram, Manipur and Odisha have made the cut.

Advertisement

It will be held in two phases beginning with the Ranchi leg from April 30-May 9. PTI AYG AYG TAP