'Is Lord's Test More Important?' Kumar Sangakkara Blasts India Coach Gautam Gambhir For Resting Jasprit Bumrah at Edgbaston

England vs India: Shubman Gill came up with the goods and played the captain's knock to perfection as he registered his seventh Test hundred on Wednesday. Thanks to his century, India found themselves in a situation of comfort at 310 for five. Gill and Ravindra Jadeja are in the middle. Both are obviously expected to get runs on the second day and put India in the driver's seat.

But despite Gill's good run with the bat, the focus was on coach Gautam Gambhir since the start of the day. Gambhir was in focus for resting ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara also slammed the decision taken by him. Sangakkara asked who made the call to rest Bumrah and reckoned it may be the wrong call given the series is on the line.

‘Interesting to understand how the decision is being made’

“Interesting to understand how the decision is being made and who makes it? Is it after a consultation with the players or the physios? It depends on whether the Lord’s Test is more important than the series? The series is on the line. If we see the score, it’s an even day, perhaps a little bit more tilted towards England with the five wickets down. So I would have expected the coach to have gone to Bumrah and say ‘Yes, we thought you might play the 3rd and the 5th Test, but we’re going 1 and 2. Take a look if you can play the third if you can, because then you’ve got two weeks off before the next one,” he said on Sky Sports.

Gill-Jadeja Have Massive Job on Their Hands

Gill and Jadeja would know that the job is half-done and they start from scratch on Day 2.